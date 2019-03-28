Manchester United legend worries Solskjaer will fail as manager without this crucial change

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called on his old club to sort out their recruitment strategy to give new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the best chance of being a success.

The former Red Devils defender has heaped praise on Solskjaer following his appointment being made official on Thursday, but also brought fans back down to Earth a little with his analysis of the situation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville made it clear he felt United needed to ensure Solskjaer was surrounded by people who can help him on the recruitment side, as he feels MUFC have lagged behind some of their rivals in that department in recent times.

It is true that United have made a number of expensive and seemingly poorly thought-out signings in recent times, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and others arriving at the club as big names but flopping spectacularly.

“Solskjaer does need the right support around him now and that was something I said a few months ago,” Neville said.

“The structures and the quality of the people around him to ensure Manchester United get ahead of the game in recruitment is critical.

“Solskjaer is not going to be a success at Man Utd unless he gets the right people around him on recruitment and gets the right players in. That is absolutely essential.

Man Utd fans will hope the club take Neville’s words on board and ensure Solskjaer is given support in the transfer market this summer.