Man United risk losing key superstar if contract talks continue to stall, as Barcelona join transfer race

Barcelona have reportedly joined the ever-growing list of clubs interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

The 29-year-old superstar is set to become a free agent this summer, with his current contract at Old Trafford three months away from its expiration.

Talks over an extension have been ongoing for a few months, but according to ESPN, United are refusing to meet his wage demands, despite his willingness to remain at the club.

Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain have been heavily linked with a swoop for Herrera’s signature when the transfer window reopens and ESPN reports that Barcelona have now also joined the race for the Red Devils stalwart.

United risk losing a key player if negotiations with Herrera continue to stall, especially now that Barca have expressed an interest, with the allure of playing at the Camp Nou often managing to lure great players away from rival clubs.

However, the Spaniard’s destiny is still in United’s hands and it may be in the club’s best interests to reach a compromise with him, as they begin preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.

Herrera has proven himself as a vital cog in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current line up at the Theatre of Dreams and it would be a huge blow for the club to lose such a consistent player.

With 25 appearances under his belt across all competitions this season, Herrera has again managed to prove himself as the man for big occasions, putting in stellar performances against a number of top clubs in England and in Europe.

It is no surprise that he has so many potential suitors lining up to capitalise on his current situation and if he does not feel wanted by his current club there is still every chance he could opt for a new challenge.

Barcelona would be a fantastic move for Herrera, but United still have time to prevent his departure by submitting a fresh contract offer worthy of his unique talents.