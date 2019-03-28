Menu

Solskjaer speaks out on transfer plans following Man United links with £160m trio

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed today that the club will do some business in this summer’s transfer window.

This follows plenty of reports speculating about who the club might sign, with Solskjaer sure to be in for a busy pre-season of recruiting new talent after being confirmed as manager today following a spell in charge on an interim basis.

MORE: Real Madrid put together £128m cash-plus-player deal for ambitious Manchester United transfer raid

While the Norwegian tactician did not name any names, he hinted at some changes to personnel this summer when asked about it in his first press conference as full-time manager, as quoted below by Kris Voakes:

This follows a report from the Sun linking United with as many as three young English talents at a cost of around £160million, which makes sense given the Red Devils’ needs right now.

It remains to be seen if they could land all three of Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it makes sense that young players to revamp this squad in a number of areas around the pitch would be a priority.

solskjaer-at-old-trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unveiled at Old Trafford

More Stories / Latest News

Fans will hope today’s message is a hint United are serious about spending big this summer.

UPDATE: Solskjaer added later on that many players and agents had been in touch about joining the club, as quoted in the tweet below from Utd Xtra:

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Declan Rice Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer