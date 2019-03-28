Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed today that the club will do some business in this summer’s transfer window.

This follows plenty of reports speculating about who the club might sign, with Solskjaer sure to be in for a busy pre-season of recruiting new talent after being confirmed as manager today following a spell in charge on an interim basis.

While the Norwegian tactician did not name any names, he hinted at some changes to personnel this summer when asked about it in his first press conference as full-time manager, as quoted below by Kris Voakes:

Ole: "When I got the job we were 11 points behind 4th. Now we've given ourselves the chance to be top 4… even top 3. We've been discussing how to take the club forward. We'll do some business this summer." #MUFC — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) March 28, 2019

This follows a report from the Sun linking United with as many as three young English talents at a cost of around £160million, which makes sense given the Red Devils’ needs right now.

It remains to be seen if they could land all three of Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it makes sense that young players to revamp this squad in a number of areas around the pitch would be a priority.

Fans will hope today’s message is a hint United are serious about spending big this summer.

UPDATE: Solskjaer added later on that many players and agents had been in touch about joining the club, as quoted in the tweet below from Utd Xtra: