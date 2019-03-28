Manchester United confident they’re not repeating major Chelsea error

Manchester United are reportedly confident that their decision to hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not end up being a repeat of Roberto Di Matteo’s spell in charge of Chelsea.

The 48-year-old was initially a big hit with Chelsea, guiding the club to a shock victory in the 2011/12 Champions League, despite some patchy domestic form.

This historic win persuaded the Blues to hire Di Matteo permanently after he’d initially only come in as an interim boss, much like Solskjaer had with Man Utd this season before being given the job full time on Thursday.

While there may be comparisons with Di Matteo, United will hope it doesn’t prove to be too knee-jerk, as the Italian tactician didn’t last much longer the following season at Chelsea as the team’s form went rapidly downhill.

According to ESPN, the feeling inside Old Trafford is that the Red Devils have taken a bit more care over this decision and not simply hired Solskjaer because of results.

The Norwegian tactician has, according to ESPN, made plenty of impressive little changes around the club that have made a real difference to the overall mood after a dire start to this season under Jose Mourinho.