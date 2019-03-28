Manchester United monitoring Arsenal transfer target as possible replacement for Sanchez

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco’s situation as a possible candidate to fill the boots of Alexis Sanchez.

According to The Sun, United held a firm interest in the Dalian Yifang star during the January transfer window, but no formal offers were submitted.

The 25-year-old wants to return to European football this summer and Arsenal have emerged as one of the frontrunners to secure his services when the market reopens, along with Inter Milan.

However, The Sun also reports that United are monitoring Carrasco’s situation closely and they could be prepared to reignite their interest in him as they identify possible replacements for Sanchez.

The Chilean has endured a miserable first year at the Theatre of Dreams, falling down the squad pecking order and failing to justify his huge wage packet with a string of mediocre performances.

The Red Devils could, therefore, be in the market for a natural wide man capable of operating on either flank and Carrasco certainly fits that bill, having previously starred for Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

It would also represent a huge coup for the club if they could steal an Arsenal transfer target from right under their rival’s noses but at the moment they are still weighing up the possible pros and cons of such a swoop.

United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to earn the permanent job in the next couple of months, particularly if he manages to guide his team into the Premier League’s top four.

From May onwards, a summer of wholesale changes could then be afoot at Old Trafford, with the Norwegian already making plans ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Fresh reinforcements will be needed for United to emerge as title contenders once again and Carrasco could fit nicely into Solskjaer’s current set-up – plus he will have a point to prove as he plots his way back to the top level of the game.