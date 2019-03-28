Video: This Lionel Messi goal has been voted Barcelona’s best ever

Barcelona fans have voted for Lionel Messi’s stunning solo goal against Getafe in 2007 as the greatest goal in the club’s history.

Barca confirmed this on their official site today, with three of the four highest-rated goals also by Messi, against Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid.

The other was Sergi Roberto’s memorable late winner in that classic Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, but it’s hard to argue with the winner.

That said, Barcelona have scored so many incredible goals, with Messi himself having a selection that would be incredibly hard to choose a winner from.

As with most of his strikes, this one is truly outrageous, and you can enjoy it again in the video below: