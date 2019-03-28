Neville tells Man United what they must do next after Solskjaer appointment

Man Utd officially confirmed the permanent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday, and Gary Neville has advised his old club on what they must do next.

The Norwegian tactician has done a great job since stepping in on an interim basis to replace Jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games in charge across all competitions.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that several key United players are now showcasing their best form as well as the atmosphere improving at Old Trafford, it seems like the logical decision for the club to take.

While it does put pressure on Solskjaer and the squad to now secure a positive end to the season to prove that he deserved the job on a full-time basis, Neville is looking beyond that and has outlined what the Red Devils need to do next.

As seen in his tweet below, the Sky Sports pundit has called on Man Utd to back Solskjaer in the transfer market, importantly though, not just in terms of spending money, but spending it wisely on the players that are needed to strengthen his squad.

This level of pressure and scrutiny will be new for Solskjaer, but Neville is right to put the pressure on the hierarchy too as they will have to work together to continue to move the club in the right direction and help guide him too with a likely significant budget at his disposal.

Time will tell which players Man Utd target this summer, but for now the more immediate focus is surely on securing Champions League football for next season which will certainly help attract the top names to Old Trafford.