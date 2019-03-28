Menu

Chelsea fans CONVINCED about who will be their next manager after Solskjaer confirmed as Man Utd boss

A few Chelsea fans are pretty sure they could now be in with a good chance of getting Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The Argentine was known to be a top candidate for Manchester United when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has today been confirmed as landing the job permanently after impressing as interim manager.

Pochettino has also been linked with other big clubs in the past, with Real Madrid also known admirers, though they recently brought back Zinedine Zidane.

This leaves Chelsea as the other big name recently linked with the 47-year-old, and the Blues could do with replacing their struggling manager Maurizio Sarri.

Pochettino would be a huge upgrade and these Chelsea fans are now convinced this could be their big chance…

