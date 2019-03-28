Real Madrid set to launch transfer bid for £125m Man United star as promised by Zidane

Real Madrid are reportedly set to try their luck with a transfer swoop for Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer.

The France international’s name is back in the headlines again at the moment, with his future in some doubt despite a major improvement in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

However, with Zinedine Zidane back at Real Madrid, it looks like United may now have some cause for concern.

That is because, according to the Sun, Zidane previously told Pogba he’d try to sign him again one day after also being in for him while he was at Juventus.

And the report goes on to say Madrid are now prepared to pay big for the 26-year-old as they eye a major summer revamp, with the player expected to cost as much as £125million.

If Real can lure Pogba away from Old Trafford it could be great business for them, but it would be an absolutely nightmarish start for Solskjaer as permanent Man Utd manager.

The Norwegian has been a big hit as interim boss, with Pogba playing a key role in his side’s fine form, so to immediately lose him in his first summer in charge of transfers would be a very challenging setback to recover from.