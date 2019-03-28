Quartet of Barcelona starlets linked with exits, key deal could sweeten crucial swoop

Barcelona could reportedly ship out four young stars on loan to Ajax to give them more playing time, while one could be key in signing Matthijs de Ligt.

The Catalan giants are on course for a very successful season as they remain favourites for the La Liga title, have a Copa del Rey final to look forward to and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Major double injury boost for Barcelona touted: Great news for Valverde ahead of Espanyol

That would suggest that coach Ernesto Valverde has found a winning balance in his squad and has the necessary quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts.

However, Barcelona are being tipped to make changes this summer as Sport claim that starlets Juan Miranda, Oriol Busquets, Riqui Puig and Jean-Clair Todibo could all be sent to Ajax on loan next season to give them a chance of gaining experience and regular playing time.

Importantly, it’s added that the Todibo move in particular could be crucial, as the January signing could be included as part of the agreement to sign De Ligt.

It remains to be seen if the players in question all agree to such a move, but it would seem like a sensible switch at this stage of their respective careers to develop their game and gain experience to make a stronger case for being able to make the cut at the Nou Camp moving forward.

Further, given the similarities in terms of the technical quality and footballing brain needed to play for both Ajax and Barcelona, it could be a very sensible strategy from the reigning La Liga champions to get their young players ready.

It would offer a short-term benefit for Ajax, who if they agree to sell De Ligt to Barcelona too, would be losing two of their biggest talents this summer with Frenkie de Jong having already had his move to Spain announced.