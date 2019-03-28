PSG think Liverpool and Arsenal target has already agreed alternative transfer

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly think Adrien Rabiot may have already agreed a deal to seal a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

The France international will be a free agent at the end of this season when his contract expires, and has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent times.

The latest from AS is that there’s feeling from within PSG that Real Madrid will be his next destination, which could be a fine signing for them to get the new Zinedine Zidane era off to a good start.

This could be a blow for Liverpool and Arsenal, however, with the Daily Mirror noting they have also both been linked with the 23-year-old as his future has been up in the air.

Liverpool could certainly do with an upgrade on Naby Keita after his lack of impact since moving to Anfield last summer, while the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson cannot go on forever.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will lose Aaron Ramsey – another free agent this summer – so could do with Rabiot as an ideal replacement in the middle of the park.

Rabiot is a top talent and it would have been good to see him in the Premier League, but that now looks increasingly unlikely.