Real Madrid eye €75m+ rated Zidane target with potential swap deal on cards

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, with Zinedine Zidane particularly keen on signing him.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 outfit, with Calciomercato adding that Juventus, Man Utd and Tottenham have also been linked with a move, although it’s said that Lyon will demand between €75m and €80m for him.

In turn, it’s going to perhaps require a huge investment to prise him away from Lyon, with Ndombele bagging two goals and seven assists in 39 appearances so far this season, while showing real quality in the defensive side of his game too in the heart of the Lyon midfield.

According to AS though, Real Madrid can be added to the list of interested parties, with the report noting that Zinedine Zidane in particular is keen on the Frenchman as a potential replacement for either Casemiro or Marco Llorente with one tipped to leave this summer.

Further, it’s added that Mariano Diaz could be included in a swap deal as Lyon want him back after his move to the Bernabeu last year, and so that could perhaps reduce the price-tag currently on Ndombele.

Amid a bitterly disappointing season after which Real Madrid are likely to end up empty-handed and having sacked two coaches to bring Zidane back despite only leaving at the end of the last campaign, Los Blancos are being tipped to spend big this summer.

The French tactician will oversee a squad overhaul to ensure that they can compete for major honours again next year, and it sounds as though he wants Ndombele to be a part of that rebuild with a long-term strategy in place too given his age.

There are several Madrid stalwarts who will need to be replaced eventually, and so coupled with the already-announced signing of Eder Militao, 21, there appears to be a trend to the rumoured targets as they arguably look to build a new core.