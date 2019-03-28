Real Madrid put together £128m cash-plus-player deal for ambitious Manchester United transfer raid

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try their luck with a swap deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with Gareth Bale plus cash in the offering.

In a deal the Spanish giants rate at being worth around £128million, they’re ready to pay United £25m plus Bale to bring Pogba to the Bernabeu this summer, according to Don Balon.

The France international would be a superb signing for Real, and an ambitious one given his superb recent form for the Red Devils, who probably have little need to sell.

That said, the possible offer of landing Bale as part of the deal could be tempting for the club, who could do with more quality in attack due to the dire form of Alexis Sanchez since he joined from Arsenal last season.

Despite Bale’s own struggle to reach top form, the Wales international could well be seen as an upgrade if he shows the kind of form he displayed in his last spell in the Premier League with Tottenham.