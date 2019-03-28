Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as Man Utd’s permanent boss on Thursday, and Rio Ferdinand believes he deserves a thank you from his former teammate.

As seen in his Twitter post below, the former United defender was singing Solskjaer’s praises after watching them see off Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this month.

Ferdinand was calling for the Norwegian tactician to get the job on a full-time basis after that, and as seen in his note below, he has jokingly revealed that he believes Solskjaer owes him a debt of gratitude for campaigning for him to get the job.

Solskjaer will speak with the media ahead of his side’s clash with Watford on Saturday, and so perhaps he’ll be asked about it among many other things as he embarks on a new challenge now with long-term goals and expectations coming with being appointed permanent boss.

For now though, Ferdinand, like many Man Utd fans and former players as well as the current crop, are seemingly delighted by the news this week that the former United striker will now lead the club forward beyond this season having inked a three-year contract.