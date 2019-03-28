Tottenham’s Harry Kane reveals future plans amid Real Madrid transfer links

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists he is happy to stay at the club as long as they continue to show ‘the right ambition’.

ESPN reports that Real Madrid have identified the 25-year-old as a summer transfer target, as returning boss Zinedine Zidane plots major changes at Santiago Bernabeu.

Kane is widely revered as one of European football’s finest natural centre-forwards and he has enjoyed another strong season with Spurs.

The England superstar has contributed 17 goals and four assists in 26 Premier League matches for Tottenham this term, initially helping the team to challenge for the Premier League title.

Unfortunately, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have fallen too far behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester City since the turn of the year to lift the crown come May, but they are still in the hunt for a maiden Champions League triumph.

Ahead of a crucial period of fixtures for Tottenham, Kane has revealed his future plans, stating that while he is happy at the club at the moment, winning silverware must be a top priority going forward.

“I’ve always said as long as the club is moving in the right direction and showing the right ambition, I want to be part of the journey,” he told ESPN.

“It’s something you assess along the way. A lot of people look at it and say this is maybe the best team we’ve had, maybe the best team we’ll ever have and the best manager, but it’s important that we have something to show for it.

“It’s not just when we look back in 10 years, we had a great team. It’s, ‘Look what they did. Look what they won.’

“The challenge for us is, can we keep going up and up and up? It’s going to be difficult in the next couple of years with the stadium and the finances.”

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 and despite their recent progress under Pochettino, supporters are growing impatient with the team’s lack of success in major competitions.

Keeping hold of Kane will be vital to their chances of ending that long wait for a trophy, but the lure of a potential switch Real Madrid could yet prove too tempting for him to ignore.

Tottenham are on the verge of transitioning into a new 62,000 capacity luxury stadium and it is essential that they have a squad fit for such an amazing venue.

When the transfer market reopens, the club cannot afford to keep the purse strings tight as their Premier League rivals will all be looking to strengthen ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Investing in new players will show that Tottenham’s ambition matches Kane’s and perhaps he will then opt to remain with the club where he has made his name as one of the best in the business.