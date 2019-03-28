Arsenal confident of securing incredible double transfer to set Unai Emery up for title bid

Arsenal are reportedly confident they could pull off two ambitious deals in the transfer market this summer as they pursue Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti and Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba.

According to the Independent, both players are among the Gunners’ priority targets, with the club pursuing around five quality additions that they hope can put Unai Emery in a position to really turn this side into title contenders next season.

These signings would certainly do the job, giving Arsenal a superb XI for 2019/20, while other big names have been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium as well.

Arsenal aren’t always known for being the biggest spenders in the transfer market, but it seems they’re determined to go for it this summer with big-name targets like these.

Umtiti would be a clear upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi or basically any other Arsenal defender, while Alaba could be a dream long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal.

According to the Independent, both players look that bit more realistic due to their situations at their respective clubs.

If Arsenal can make this count, it would be truly stunning work by them in the transfer market.