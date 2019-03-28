Asking price set: Man United transfer boost as club forced to make target available for €150m

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the two suitors for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti this summer as he looks like potentially becoming available for transfer.

The France international has been a rock-solid performer for Barca since he joined the club, but it now seems they may have to sell him in order to raise funds to bring in priority target Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, according to Don Balon.

The report names Man Utd and PSG as the clubs chasing Umtiti, but it remains to be seen if they’d pay the €150million Barcelona are said to be asking for.

The 25-year-old could undoubtedly improve this United side a great deal, with the club linked with other central defenders in recent times as they surely need to improve on players like Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling.

According to the Manchester Evening News, however, MUFC do seem aware they may have to break the world transfer record for a defender to land the calibre of player they want this summer.