Jose Mourinho to rival Manchester United for big-name transfer at his next club

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as he prepares to take the Paris Saint-Germain job.

This is according to Diario Gol, who claim Mourinho is also keen to land big names like Matthijs de Ligt and Luka Jovic for PSG next season.

This is not the first time Mourinho has been linked with the PSG job, as Diario Gol also recently reported he could try to raid Real Madrid for Luka Modric as one of his first signings at the Parc des Princes.

Varane, however, also makes a lot of sense as a target for the Portuguese tactician, as it was him that gave the centre-back the chance to become a first-team regular at Madrid when he was in charge of the club.

It was recently reported by L’Equipe that Varane is considering his future at the Bernabeu, so an offer to play under Mourinho and in his native France could undoubtedly be a tempting one.

This could be a blow for Manchester United, however, who have been linked with the 25-year-old by Don Balon and who could really do with a defensive signing of his calibre to fix what has long been something of a problem position at Old Trafford.