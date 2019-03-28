When Manchester United decided to hire Solskjaer over Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was originally the leading candidate to be Manchester United’s new manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was today confirmed as the full-time Red Devils boss after a hugely impressive stint in charge on an interim basis, initially intended to last until the end of the season.

There’s no doubt, however, that the Norwegian tactician has earned himself the job, and the Manchester Evening News have shed some light on how he ended up moving ahead of Pochettino in the running.

Their report claims the Argentine was originally United’s preference, but it was around February that they really started to feel Solskjaer was making a strong case for himself.

It’s also claimed that United’s 1-0 win away at Tottenham did him no harm, while MUFC even initially considered that Solskjaer might well emerge as a candidate to take the job permanently when he first joined, according to the MEN.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what happens with Pochettino now, with the former Southampton manager surely soon destined for a job at an elite club after his tremendous work with Spurs.