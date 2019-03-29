Antonio Conte lined up by Euro giants once Chelsea legal battle concludes

Antonio Conte is being tipped to replace Luciano Spalletti at Inter this summer, as his dispute with Chelsea nears its end.

The Italian tactician delivered a Premier League title and FA Cup during his two-year stint at Stamford Bridge, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the sack last summer.

He has since been replaced by Maurizio Sarri who has encountered plenty of problems of his own at the Blues, and it remains to be seen how long his compatriot lasts.

As noted by Sky Sports though, Conte attended a Premier League arbitration panel himself on Thursday as the dispute with Chelsea reached its final day, as he looks for a £9m severance package after being sacked last year with 12 months remaining on his contract.

It’s expected that a decision will be reached in the next fortnight, but that hasn’t stopped speculation over where the former Juventus and Italy coach will be going next ahead of the new campaign.

According to Goal Italy, Inter are emerging as the most likely destination for him, with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Roma becoming less of an option as the season has progressed.

The Nerazzurri are currently in a battle to finish in the top four in Serie A to secure Champions League football next year, while they’ve been knocked out of that competition, as well as the Europa League, this time round.

Having been tipped to challenge Juventus for the title this season, it has been an underwhelming campaign under Spalletti, and so it’s no real surprise that a change is being touted.

Conte enjoyed great success at Juve and so he has the experience and pedigree to deliver at the highest level in Italy, although joining their bitter rivals won’t go down particularly well with the Bianconeri fans.