Arsenal handed transfer boost as key target snubs contract and eyes exit

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico won’t be signing a new contract with the Dutch giants amid speculation of interest from Arsenal and rivals Tottenham.

The 26-year-old joined Ajax in 2017, and has gone on to make 46 appearances for the club while featuring in the Champions League to gain experience and develop his game at the top level.

While Ajax look set to struggle to win major honours again this season and with their ongoing transfer strategy of selling their young prized assets with Frenkie de Jong on the move this summer to join Barcelona, it’s naturally going to be difficult for the club to keep hold of their top players.

The same could be said of Arsenal and Spurs target Tagliafico, as his agent has revealed that he’s rejected a contract offer from Ajax, with a move elsewhere seemingly now on their radar, as noted by The Sun.

“Ajax made an economic offer to match what the clubs claiming to Nicolas could afford, but it was not accepted because it is the just time to take a leap,” Ricardo Schlieper said, as quoted by the Sun.

“Let’s see what happens in the market. Nico has an enormous virtue that is his professionalism, his entire discipline.

“This, sooner or later, takes you to the place you want.”

Arsenal arguably have the bigger need for a left-back with Nacho Monreal turning 33 last month, albeit Unai Emery still has Sead Kolasinac at his disposal and so arguably still needs to add competition for places.

Nevertheless, the report would suggest that both the Gunners and Spurs are interested in Tagliafico, and this latest development should certainly alert them and ensure that they track the situation moving forward at the very least.