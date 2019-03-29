Barcelona hopeful of major injury boost for back-to-back crucial games with focus on Man Utd clash

Barcelona are reportedly expecting to have Ousmane Dembele available to take on Atletico Madrid and Man Utd next month as he recovers from an injury.

The Catalan giants are heavy favourites for the La Liga title this season, while they also have a Copa del Rey final to look forward to as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In order to successfully compete on all three fronts in the coming weeks, coach Ernesto Valverde will be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad available as possible.

Particularly with a clash against title rivals Atleti on April 6, which is directly followed by the first leg of their Champions League tie with Man Utd at Old Trafford on April 10, he’ll welcome any positive injury news with open arms.

As noted by the Metro, the Spanish tactician might get just that as it’s claimed that Dembele is expected to recover from a hamstring injury in time to face the Red Devils.

Further, it’s suggested that he could even feature against Diego Simeone’s side in a bid to gain his sharpness and fitness back, and to ultimately test whether or not he can play a prominent role in Europe.

The 21-year-old has put a difficult first campaign with Barcelona behind him to emerge as a key part of the squad this year, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 35 appearances.

Given his ability to offer something different in the final third with his pace and movement, he could be a fundamental figure for the reigning La Liga champions when they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men next month.

However, given it’s a hamstring injury, they will surely need to be cautious and avoid taking any risks as ultimately the last thing that they need is for Dembele to aggravate the problem and be forced to sit out for even longer and potentially miss the end of the season altogether.