Championship football returns on Friday with a Midlands derby as promotion hopefuls West Brom host Birmingham at the Hawthorns (KO 20:00).



What – West Brom v Birmingham City

When – Friday March 30th KO 20:00

Where – The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England

Domestic action is back in England this weekend and it begins on Friday night with a mouth watering Derby from the Midlands as West Bromwich Albion take on Birmingham City.

West Brom, under the guidance of caretaker manager James Shan, sit seven points adrift of the top two and their hopes of automatic promotion look slim with just eight games remaining. The international break came at the wrong time for the Baggies following back to back wins against Swansea and Brentford respectively.

Will point deduction affect the Blues?

As for Birmingham it’s been a week to forget. The Blues slipped down five places in the table without kicking a ball after being deducted 9 points for breaching FFP rules on profitability and sustainability.

Gary Monk’s side now sit just five points above the bottom three and will be desperate to avoid a relegation battle. Four defeats on the bounce have not helped their case.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet at home since the turn of the year, while Birmingham have failed to score in each of their last four league games, so something has got to give. A West Brom clean sheet is 29/20 while both teams to score is 4/5.

If Birmingham are to get on the scoresheet then Che Adams is likely to be their danger manger. The highly sought after striker is 12/5 to score anytime. Jay Rodriguez is West Broom’s leading scorer with 18 league goals and he’s 5/1 to score first.

Only Norwich have scored more goals than West Brom in the Championship this season and the Baggies are 5/6 to score two or more goals and 11/4 to score three or more.

The reverse fixture finished 1-1 at St Andrew’s and it’s 13/2 for a repeat on Friday.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last five head to heads with Birmingham and are 3/4 to pick up all three points, the draw is 13/5 and the Blues are 18/5 to win away from home.

