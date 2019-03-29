‘Chelsea blue or Real Madrid white?’ – Eden Hazard grilled in Q&A with Belgian newspaper

Chelsea star Eden Hazard sat down with Belgian newspaper HLN during the international break and had a rather open and honest Q&A session with them.

The Belgian international has a crucial period coming up, with the Blues not only chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League but also Europa League glory.

Having been in good form this season to lead the way under Maurizio Sarri, Hazard will undoubtedly want to put any distractions to the side and fully focus on what’s ahead.

That will surely be difficult considering speculation continues to link him with a move to Real Madrid, as noted by The Daily Star, but with the international break now over, domestic action will resume this weekend.

The 28-year-old has bagged 16 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances so far this season, and he’ll certainly be hoping to add to those tallies against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

As seen below though, there is a transcript from the conversation with HLN via The Sun, with Hazard answering questions ranging from politics to where he sees his future.

Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal?

“As a child I liked Thierry Henry.”

Real Madrid or Barcelona?

“[They are] two big clubs.”

Lille or Paris Saint-Germain?

“Lille.”

Kylian Mbappe or Neymar?

“If I have to choose, I’ll take Mbappe. I’ll choose him because I know him very well.”

Do you want to end your career in the MLS?

“No. You do not know [what will happen] in the future, but I doubt I will play in the United States.”

Would you like to end your career in Belgium?

“Yes, but it is complicated.”

Will you ever win the Ballon d’Or?

“Yes!”

Do you follow politics?

“I’m not interested in politics.”

So, Brexit does not interest you?

“That really interests me, mainly because many Chelsea employees are affected by Brexit. I talk to them and I’m worried about what’s going to happen.”

Would you play in China?

“No.”

Will Barcelona win the Champions League this year?

“Maybe, but Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Champions League every season. I think it will be difficult.”

Chelsea blue or Real Madrid white?

“Blue.”

It’s a fascinating interview in general as it’s great to get such opinions and insight from one of the leading players in Europe on other players and their personal ambitions moving forward.

However, more poignantly for Chelsea fans, they will perhaps be particularly delighted with the final answer above where he arguably drops a hint over a preference for Chelsea over Real Madrid, or perhaps simply for the colour blue.

Time will tell how his future plays out, but with Chelsea’s transfer ban to consider too, they surely can ill-afford to lose Hazard the summer with an inability to bring in a capable replacement for their star man.