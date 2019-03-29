Concern for Man Utd: Key figure could be set to quit Old Trafford this summer

Man Utd are reportedly at risk of seeing Ander Herrera leave on a free this summer in favour of a lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and has gone on to make 186 appearances for the club while winning an FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup.

After floating in and out of the starting line-up under Jose Mourinho, the Spaniard has re-established himself as a key figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the threat of an exit looms large as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

With that in mind, ESPN report that Herrera is ‘seriously considering’ an offer from PSG to leave Man Utd this summer in favour of penning a three-year deal with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

It’s added that there is still some way to go in talks between the player and the Red Devils, and so that has certainly opened up an opportunity for PSG to swoop in and try and prise him away.

United can arguably ill-afford to lose Herrera, as that will leave Solskjaer with just Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred as his only senior and first-choice midfielders in the squad.

Naturally, that would probably push them towards signing a replacement anyway as quality and depth would be needed if they wish to compete on multiple fronts, but ultimately it makes sense to try and keep Herrera given he continues to play such a key role.

PSG may well have just complicated that plan though, and so it would appear as though Man Utd are running out of time to convince the combative midfield ace to remain in Manchester and sign a new deal to be part of Solskjaer’s long-term plans.