Chelsea could reportedly see Gonzalo Higuain leave Stamford Bridge this summer too if they decide to end Maurizio Sarri’s tenure after just one season.

As noted by BBC Sport, Chelsea signed Higuain on a loan deal for the rest of this season in January, but have an option to either extend that deal for another year for €18m, or sign him outright for €36m.

However, that situation will have surely been complicated by the fact that their transfer ban currently forbids them from making signings in the next two windows, thus casting doubt over their ability to either re-sign Higuain on loan or buy him on a permanent basis.

According to The Sun, they may not have to worry too much about that if they decide to sack Sarri, as it’s suggested that Higuain could follow the Italian tactician to Roma next season, should they be willing to pay £31m for his services with Juventus keen on an exit.

With Chelsea still fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as still being in the hunt for the Europa League, there is still much to focus on in the more immediate future.

Nevertheless, should they fail in achieving those objectives, that will surely raise serious question marks over Sarri’s future at Stamford Bridge, as he has struggled to entirely convince this year in his attempts to change the squad’s style of play and get results.

In turn, both Sarri and Higuain moving on could be a possibility, although with that transfer ban in mind, it’s intriguing to consider how Chelsea would cope with that if they are unsuccessful in either postponing it or getting it overturned.

In that scenario, they would surely look to the young players at their disposal, with Tammy Abraham due back from his loan spell with Aston Villa this summer after another productive season in the Championship.