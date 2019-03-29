Double injury boost for Arsenal ahead of Newcastle clash, but doubt over key ace

Unai Emery has received a double injury boost as Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle United this weekend, with Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal back in full training.

The Gunners host Rafa Benitez’s men on Monday night, and so they have a little extra time to recover and regroup after the international break.

SEE MORE: Arsenal handed transfer boost as key target snubs contract and eyes exit

However, they’ll surely be itching to get back on the pitch as they resume the race for a Champions League qualification spot, with the north London giants currently sitting in fourth place, two points above nearest rivals Man Utd.

Further, they’re now just a point behind Tottenham, and so it’s all to play for ahead of the final eight games of the campaign.

As noted in the club’s official medical update, Ramsey and Monreal have both resumed full training and will be in contention to face Newcastle, although Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck remain long-term absentees.

Interestingly though, there is no mention of Granit Xhaka, who Football.London note picked up a knock during the international break with Switzerland.

It’s unclear as to whether or not that means that the injury was not as bad as first feared and so Xhaka isn’t even a doubt for the game, or that Arsenal are still awaiting further news on his status.

Either way, it’s perhaps a little concerning for the Gunners faithful that there is no mention of the suspected injury issue at all, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the midfield ace is included in the squad for Monday night’s encounter at the Emirates.

With other options at his disposal though, Emery will be confident enough of getting a positive result to now build some crucial momentum in the business end of the campaign.