Double swoop: Top two Man Utd transfer targets touted, £200m+ needed

Man Utd reportedly have two priority transfer targets for the summer as they look at ways to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Norwegian tactician was appointed as permanent boss on a three-year deal on Thursday, as he now looks at a long-term strategy to get the Red Devils back competing for major honours.

In turn, it will be a crucial summer in order to improve the squad and add quality depth where necessary, with the pressure on Solskjaer and the club hierarchy to deliver the right players to help them take that next step.

According to The Independent, there are two top targets that have emerged from the pack, and they are Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.

However, it’s added in the report that each player could cost in excess of £100m, and so Man Utd will have to dig deep into their pockets if they wish to prise them away from their respective clubs ahead of next season.

Various other names are mentioned and so it would seem as though United have alternative options, but that duo would certainly address two key flaws in the current squad given their leaky backline and a lack of creativity in the final third.

Varane, 25, has made 268 appearances for Real Madrid, winning countless trophies including two La Liga titles and the Champions League four times. The Frenchman undoubtedly has the experience and winning pedigree at the highest level.

As for Sancho, he’s enjoyed a stellar campaign this year, scoring nine goals and providing 17 assists in 35 games as his move to Germany has certainly paid off.

While Solskjaer has plenty of attacking options at his disposal currently, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard all offer similar characteristics with pace, movement and a goal threat.

Sancho would perhaps add a much-needed different dynamic in the final third with his creativity and eye for a decisive pass, and so the two names mentioned would surely be great additions.