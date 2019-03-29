€80M goal-machine personally calls Real Madrid to offer his own transfer to Los Blancos

Real Madrid have been handed a golden chance to sign Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski, after the forward called the club personally to offer his transfer to the Spanish giants.

Lewandowski has managed to establish himself as one of the best strikers on the planet in the last decade, and it seems like Real have been offered the chance to sign the player by Lewandowski himself.

As per Don Balon, Lewandowski has personally called Real to offer himself to the club, with Bayern after at least €80M if they are to let the forward leave the club.

The report also states that the German giants are already on the lookout for a replacement for the Polish international, something that makes it seem like this move could very well go through.

The 30-year-old has a phenomenal record at Bayern since his move to the club from Borussia Dortmund back in 2014, something that has seen some label him as the best forward on the planet.

In 231 games for the Bavarian side, the Pole has bagged a total of 181 goals and 46 assists, a total that means the forward directly contributes to just under one goal a game, a superb return considering the player has played over 200 times for the club.

It’ll be interesting to see if Real go through with a move for Lewandowski, one that would definitely solve Los Blancos’ problems in front of goal should they do so.