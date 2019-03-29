Gerard Pique reveals how Barcelona players troll Madrid journalists, jokes about sex life

Barcelona stalwart Gerard Pique has revealed how the players troll Madrid-based journalists using their WhatsApp group.

The rivalry between the two Spanish giants remains as intense as ever, despite the struggles that Real Madrid have gone through this season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona hopeful of major injury boost for back-to-back crucial games with focus on Man Utd clash

The Catalan giants have certainly piled further misery on them as they’ve gotten the better of them in their last four meetings, including twice in La Liga and also in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

In turn, Pique can afford to joke about those meetings, and it somehow managed to come about that it was linked with his sex life with partner Shakira as things got a little bit private, but he seemingly didn’t mind and came back with a quip of his own.

As noted by The Sun, he was asked how many times he had sex in the last month during his appearance on TV show La Resistencia, and he replied: “Do those times at the Bernabeu count?”

Meanwhile, he also revealed his antics on WhatsApp involving AS editor Tomas Roncero and others who seemingly get a bit of abuse from time to time.

“We have a Whatsapp group with every player in Barca, and some former players. sometimes we add Madrid journalists like Roncero, send them pig emojis and kick them out of the group.”

On one hand, it sounds a little petty. However, the Madrid media undoubtedly have their fun with some of the stories that they print too, and so it has to be said they must be good sports to get involved in the WhatsApp antics where the roles are reversed.

Pique and Barcelona look on course to enjoy a successful season this year which will only rub salt into the wounds in the Spanish capital, with the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League all still up for grabs.

In contrast, Los Blancos will now be planning for next season with Zinedine Zidane returning to helm earlier this month after what has been a disastrous campaign.