“Get out of my club” – These Chelsea fans fuming with Maurizio Sarri despite Blues boss’ latest Callum Hudson-Odoi revelation

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger as manager Maurizio Sarri despite his recent positive revelation regarding talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

A lot has been made of Hudson-Odoi’s situation at Stamford Bridge in recent months, with a whole host of the club’s fans begging Sarri to start the player more often.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for the west London side this season, and it seems like the player’s lack of chances has seen him become fed up with his situation.

It was reported by the Guardian back in January that the winger had submitted a transfer request to the club in order to force through a move away from Stamford Bridge, something that never actually ended up materialising.

However, it seems Sarri’s had a change of heart regarding Hudson-Odoi, as the Italian stated in a press conference on Friday that the winger is ‘likely to start 75-80% of games’ in the near future, news that will surely delight the player himself.

Despite this positive news, it seems some fans still aren’t happy with Sarri, as a number of them have flocked to Twitter to express the feelings they have towards the Italian.

He adds that in the near future, Hudson-Odoi is likely to start in 75 to 80 per cent of the games. #CARCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 29, 2019

Yeah, a future without you in it. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) March 29, 2019

Sarii,don't talk about the future,you won't be there — Oscar Masbon (@oscar_masibo) March 29, 2019

Get out of my club — Warden of the North (@e_kelly99) March 29, 2019

Why don’t I believe what he’s saying ?? — Dearrescaetta (@dearrescaetta11) March 29, 2019

Man just tell the guy to stop chatting shit. We get it. He’s ready to lose with Pedro and Willian. — CatfishBilllyBlues (@BilllyBlues) March 29, 2019

he's a liar. He's already our second best winger so he should start all games. — Qadir (@CfcQadir) March 29, 2019

100% or nothing… What the fuck is wrong with this man — KU?|£ ?? ?? (@rowland374) March 29, 2019

We have Idiot Manager.

He Can't winning anything. — #SarriOut (@igiekakurniawan) March 29, 2019

He's not starting him against Cardiff is he? Sarri is stupid — Asano Takuma (@chosen_Juan1) March 29, 2019