“Get out of my club” – These Chelsea fans fuming with Maurizio Sarri despite Blues boss’ latest Callum Hudson-Odoi revelation

Chelsea FC
Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger as manager Maurizio Sarri despite his recent positive revelation regarding talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

A lot has been made of Hudson-Odoi’s situation at Stamford Bridge in recent months, with a whole host of the club’s fans begging Sarri to start the player more often.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for the west London side this season, and it seems like the player’s lack of chances has seen him become fed up with his situation.

It was reported by the Guardian back in January that the winger had submitted a transfer request to the club in order to force through a move away from Stamford Bridge, something that never actually ended up materialising.

However, it seems Sarri’s had a change of heart regarding Hudson-Odoi, as the Italian stated in a press conference on Friday that the winger is ‘likely to start 75-80% of games’ in the near future, news that will surely delight the player himself.

Despite this positive news, it seems some fans still aren’t happy with Sarri, as a number of them have flocked to Twitter to express the feelings they have towards the Italian.

