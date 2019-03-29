Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt huge blow in pursuit of Real Madrid superstar

Liverpool have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Costa Rica and Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, after it was noted that the player is set to stay at the club following the arrival of Zinedine Zidane.

Navas has been largely out of favour at Los Blancos since the arrival of Belgian international Thibaut Courtois in the summer, and it looked as if the shot-stopper time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end.

However that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore if this report from Spanish news outlet Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, club president Florentino Perez wants to get rid of Navas in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool interested in bringing the Costa Rican to Anfield.

Despite Perez’s want to sell Navas, it doesn’t seem like the player will be going anywhere any time soon, as the report also notes that Navas’ plans have changed following Zidane’s return to the club, with the ‘keeper now set to rival Courtois in the race to be Real’s no.1 goalkeeper.

Don Balon’s report also says that Perez doesn’t want any competition for Courtois, with Zidane against this idea, simultaneously asking for two top-class ‘keepers to compete for his no.1 spot, with one of these players having to be Navas.

This news will come as a big blow for Liverpool, who are certainly in need of another top class options between the sticks given the players Klopp has to choose from.

Alisson is the Reds’ out-and-out first choice ‘keeper, however their back-up option, Simon Mignolet, is far from top class standard, which is one reason why signing Navas would’ve been a wise move from the Merseyside club.

However, it seems like Liverpool’s chances of signing the Costa Rican international are now very slim following this news…