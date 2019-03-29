Man Utd and Man City face transfer scrap with Euro giants for €60m+ rated Brazilian international

Man Utd, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly keen on Douglas Costa, but Juventus are said to want in excess of €60m for their winger.

The 28-year-old has struggled this season, managing to contribute just one goal and two assists in 24 appearances for the Bianconeri.

SEE MORE: Man Utd or Real Madrid will have to splash out €150m to sign world-class target this summer

With coach Massimiliano Allegri having a wealth of options in attack, it doesn’t appear as though he necessarily needs to keep Costa in Turin, albeit the Brazilian winger’s pace and goal threat in the final third do offer a different dynamic that can be useful in certain situations.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport report that a string of European heavyweights are interested in signing Costa this summer, with Man Utd, Man City and PSG specifically named, along with a starting valuation of €60m.

It’s suggested that the former Shakhtar winger would form a key part of PSG’s attacking trident next season with Kylian Mbappe set to be played through the middle, while Edinson Cavani could be sold.

In turn, that would make a move to the French capital a sensible choice, as Costa would arguably have his best possible chance of playing regularly there.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola has the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and David Silva occupying his advanced positions, and so it’s difficult to see where Costa would even fit in.

Similarly at Old Trafford, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata are already all vying for positions, and so Costa could find himself in a similar predicament to the one he faces at Juventus.

Time will tell though who satisfies that touted valuation, as that will be a key factor in his next move. As noted above though, question marks surely have to be raised over whether or not he’s worth that much given his struggles this season.