Real Madrid up transfer offer for star to €80M as club look to beat Barcelona to wonder-kid signing

Real Madrid have upped their transfer offer for Ajax and Holland star Matthijs De Ligt to €80M, as Los Blancos look to beat Barcelona to the youngster’s signature.

According to Don Balon, Real have submitted an offer of €80M to Ajax for De Ligt, which is €20m more than the €60M Barcelona are willing to pay for the Dutchman.

It was noted recently by Don Balon that Real had already submitted an offer of €75M for the wonder-kid, with the club now reportedly upping their offer in their attempts to beat the Blaugrana to the signing of De Ligt.

Whichever club manages to sign De Ligt, they’re sure to have one of Europe’s brightest young talents on their hands.

The 19-year-old has already managed to establish himself in the first teams of both Ajax and the Holland national team, a feat that shows just how promising and talented the defender is.

De Ligt would fit in well at either Barca or Real due to his ability to play the ball out from the back, and composure when in possession.

The Dutch international has proven with his displays in the Champions League with Ajax that he has what it takes to compete against the very best that European football has to offer.

And it seems like both Barca and Real have caught onto this fact if this report is anything to go off…