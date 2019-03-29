Transfer boost for Man United: £136M target considering sealing summer departure from Euro giants

Man United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, after it was noted that the player is debating whether to leave the Blaugrana in the summer.

Coutinho has had an awful time at the Nou Camp this season, with the Brazilian international losing his place in the club’s starting XI to an in-form Ousmane Dembele.

And it seems like Coutinho is genuinely considering calling time on his stint with the Spanish giants is this report from the Daily Mail is anything to go off.

As per the Daily Mail, who are translating and re-reporting an article from Sport, Coutinho is weighing up his future at the Nou Camp ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Mirror have noted recently that United have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, with Goal also noting something similar.

Therefore, this news from the Daily Mail will come as a boost for United, who will be hopefully that Coutinho decides to leave Barcelona in the summer.

The Mail’s report also notes that the Blaugrana want to bring in around £136M if they are to sell Coutinho, something that makes us think this move may be some way off from completion should Coutinho choose to depart the Camp Nou.

United could do with another world class playmaker in their side to take the pressure off of Paul Pogba, and Coutinho is very much capable of being that man.

The 26-year-old has shown during his time at Liverpool, and during his first season at Barcelona, that he’s one of the best creative midfielders in the world, something United could definitely do with in their side given the lack of attacking playmakers in their current squad.