Triple injury blow for Tottenham ahead of Liverpool, key duo ruled out

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has a headache on his hands as a key trio are expected to be unavailable to face Liverpool on Sunday.

With the international break now over, the focus returns to the all-important race for Champions League qualification with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United hot on the heels of Spurs.

Pochettino’s men sit just a point ahead of the Gunners with eight games remaining, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just three points adrift of them.

With that in mind, they can ill-afford to drop any points between now and the end of the season with the risk of tumbling out of the top four a real concern.

It certainly won’t help that they’ve been hit with injury blows for this weekend, as noted in the club’s tweet below, as they’ve confirmed that Eric Dier and Harry Winks will definitely miss out at Anfield.

Further, Serge Aurier is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty, and so Pochettino has decisions to make to cope with their absences.

That will be music to the ears for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp though in terms of Tottenham being under strength, as they have their own loftier ambitions this season as they continue to battle for the Premier League title.

Facing Spurs is never easy with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli available, but they’ll seemingly be missing three key individuals around them this weekend.