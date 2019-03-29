Video: Arthur Melo EMBARRASSED by Barcelona teammates in training as ace nutmegged THREE TIMES in quick succession

Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo was completely embarrassed by his Blaugrana teammates on Friday, after the Brazilian was nutmegged three times in quick succession.

In a video posted to the club’s official Instagram page, you can see Barca stars taking part in a ‘rondo’, with Melo constantly being nutmegged, and subsequently embarrassed, by his teammates in the process.

It certainly wouldn’t have been the midfielder’s best training session since joining the club, that’s for sure…

we’re not positive that there’s any coming back from this one…