“We won’t throw around crazy money” – Barcelona chief reveals club’s transfer stance amid links to £100M-rated superstar

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has made it clear that the club will not be splashing the cash too much in the summer transfer window, amid the Blaugrana being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Barca have shown in previous seasons their not afraid to dig deep into their pockets to sign players, with the acquisitions of stars like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Frenkie De Jong more than proving this.

However, it doesn’t seem like the Spanish giants will be doing the same this summer if the words of vice-president Mestre are anything to go off.

As per the Sun, Mestre has been speaking about Barca’s stance heading in to future transfer windows, stating that “First, we’ll listen to what the coaches want. However, we won’t throw around crazy money to sign any footballer if we can’t afford to.”

The Sun also note that Ernesto Valverde’s side are eyeing up a move for Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, who they also state is set to be available for around £100M in the summer once a clause in his contract comes into play.

Barca are certainly in need of a new first choice striker given the decline of current star Luis Suarez, combined with the fact that the Blaugrana are limited with their attacking options anyway.

Signing Griezmann would see Barca have arguably the best and most feared attack in world football.

However, it doesn’t seem like the Spanish outfit will be bullied into paying over the odds for the Frenchman in the summer, especially if Mestre’s words are anything to go off.