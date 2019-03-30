Barcelona confirmed starting XI vs Espanyol: Messi and Suarez both start for Blaugrana in Catalan derby

Barcelona have named a full-strength side to take on Espanyol in La Liga this afternoon, as the Blaugrana looked to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have been fantastic in La Liga this year, with the club currently sitting 10 points clear of second place Atletico Madrid.

Barca take on local rivals Espanyol this afternoon in the Catalan derby, and it seems like Valverde isn’t taking any chances if his starting XI is anything to go by.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have both recovered from injury troubles to make the game, with Philippe Coutinho also elected to start as well.

Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur Melo have been chosen to start in midfield, with Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Nelson Semedo and Clement Lenglet starting at the back.

It’s a full-strength side from Barcelona, who could go 13 points clear at the top should they win today, a lead that may only last for a number of hours should Atletico Madrid beat Alaves later today.

