Barcelona won’t listen to offers below €50m for key figure as Euro giants circle

Offers below €50m for midfielder Ivan Rakitic will reportedly not be enough to convince Barcelona to sell their midfield stalwart this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Sevilla in 2014, and has gone on to feature in over 50 games in each campaign since.

SEE MORE: BRILLIANT Lionel Messi story about when Barcelona star got ANGRY in training session

That trend is set to continue this year and it shows just how important the Croatian international has been having played a key role in winning countless trophies during that period.

However, Mundo Deportivo note that with the likes of Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United paired with an interest in Rakitic, it could lead to a sale this summer if Barcelona aren’t able to agree on a contract renewal.

Importantly though, it’s added that offers below €50m won’t be enough to convince the reigning La Liga champions to allow him to leave and so any interested party will have to dig deep into their pockets for a player on the wrong side of 30.

That’s a lot of money, and it could be argued that having splashed out €75m+ on Frenkie de Jong ahead of his summer switch from Ajax, as per BBC Sport, it could be seen as a way to balance the books as far as Barca are concerned.

Further, De Jong would represent a long-term replacement in midfield, and coupled with Arthur, they could be part of the new core that the club are trying to build at the Nou Camp.

Nevertheless, Rakitic still has plenty left in the tank, and it seems as though Barcelona are more than prepared to keep him on if a satisfactory offer doesn’t arrive as with his contract not expiring until 2021, they have time on their side to sort out his future with a renewal or a sale still in play.