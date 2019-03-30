Bid rejected: Tottenham see £68M transfer offer turned down as Euro giants demand £94M for superstar

Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their attempts bring Gareth Bale back to the club, as the north London side have had a bid for the Welshman rejected by Real Madrid.

Bale played for Spurs for a number of years previously, and it seems like the club want to seal a reunion with the winger six years after they sold him to Los Blancos.

According to Don Balon, Spurs have had a bid of €80M (£68M) for the Welsh international rejected, with both Inter Milan and PSG also having offers for the forward rejected as well.

The report also notes that Real are after at least €110M (£94M) if they are to let Bale leave, thus it looks like Spurs are going to have to up their offer a fair bit if they want to bring Bale back to north London.

Bale has struggled dearly for Real in the last few seasons, with the 29-year-old having a hard time maintain consistent form.

The wide-man has only managed to amass a total of eight goals and two assists in 22 La Liga outings this term, a record that is far from what Bale is capable of.

Given that fact that Bale is set to turn 30 later this year, it seems quite strange for Real to turn down an offer of £68M for the player.

Real’s decision to turn this down seems even stranger when you consider how injury prone and inconsistent Bale has proven to be during his spell in the Spanish capital.

It might be worth keeping an eye on this one folks, as it could get very interesting…