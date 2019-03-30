Chelsea refusing to lower €38m valuation for outgoing ace this summer

AC Milan are reportedly set to exercise their option to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko outright this summer, but Chelsea are refusing to offer them a discounted clause.

The 24-year-old has overcome a rocky start to life in Italy to establish himself as a key figure in coach Gennaro Gattuso’s plans this season.

He’s now made 32 appearances, and will undoubtedly be vital to their hopes of securing Champions League qualification in the coming weeks.

However, with a decision to be made on whether or not to sign him on a permanent basis this summer, the Italian giants could have a problem.

According to respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, it’s suggested that Chelsea will not budge from the previously agreed price of €38m to sell Bakayoko outright as part of the agreement which saw him move on an initial loan deal.

It’s added that Milan are eager to knock that price down, but ultimately it seems like an optimistic exercise especially given how he has impressed this season.

With that in mind, coupled with Pedulla’s suggestion that Chelsea’s transfer ban could also influence the situation, it doesn’t seem logical for Chelsea to accept a lower fee other than to do Milan a favour.

As a result, time will tell if the two clubs can reach an agreement ahead of the summer, as ultimately it sounds as though Milan are keen to keep Bakayoko for the long-term.

Perhaps qualifying for the Champions League will have a positive impact on their transfer budget this summer, given the revenue that the competition generates, and that in turn could help them satisfy Chelsea’s demands and wrap up a deal to extend Bakayoko’s stay at the San Siro.

Having been shipped out after Maurizio Sarri’s arrival, it doesn’t seem as though he has a future in west London, with the key decision very much lying with Milan on whether or not to exercise their option to buy.