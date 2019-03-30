Man Utd host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first game after being confirmed as permanent boss.

The Norwegian tactician enjoyed a fine run as interim boss, winning 14 of his 19 games in charge which in turn earned him the full-time role.

However, the pressure will be on him and his players to deliver results as they continue to scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Back-to-back defeats prior to the international break will have knocked their momentum, but Solskjaer will be buoyed by the good news on the injury front for this encounter.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic all picked up problems over the international break and although they were tipped to feature, it remained to be seen if they were set to return to the starting XI.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they’ve had great news in that regard as Martial, Rashford, Matic and Shaw have all returned to the starting line-up, while Lukaku is on the bench.

That will be huge for Solskjaer moving forward, as with a Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona to also consider next month, he will need as deep a squad as possible to continue to compete on two fronts.

Coupled with Jesse Lingard also being named on the bench, it seems as though the international break has allowed them to regroup and recover ahead of what is going to be a decisive period in their campaign.