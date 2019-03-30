Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with a swoop for Chelsea ace Eden Hazard, but one major factor is reportedly holding up their bid.

Los Blancos have had a disastrous campaign this year, as they look set to end it empty-handed and having sacked two coaches.

Their attempts to rebuild and compete for major honours next season has started with the return of Zinedine Zidane this month, and it’s expected that he will have significant funds to spend this summer to strengthen the squad and ensure that they improve on this year’s showing.

One of the major problems has been that they arguably haven’t sufficiently filled the void left behind by former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus last summer.

As noted by Marca, Hazard could be the man to replace him at the Bernabeu, but surprisingly it’s getting a green light from Zidane which is said to be holding up their bid to sign the Belgian international.

While it’s added that the expectation is that the French tactician will approve of the swoop, it’s suggested that Zidane is eager to assess all the options in the transfer market first and who can blame him as that is the kind of decision that he can’t afford to get wrong.

The Daily Star have previously suggested that Chelsea will demand €90m for their biggest star this summer, although naturally it has to be believed that in an ideal world they wouldn’t want to lose him at all.

The 28-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances so far this season, and so it’s easy to see why Real Madrid would be eager to snap him up.

However, according to AS, the Spanish giants have some very ambitious plans this summer with the likes of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe also on their radar, and so it may well be about making the right decisions and prioritising who to sign.

Time will tell if Zidane is ready to give the green light to go all out and get Hazard from Chelsea, but it sounds like a wonderful place to be in as a coach to be able to potentially pick from such a star-studded shortlist.