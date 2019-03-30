Menu

David De Gea to join PSG from Manchester United if £350,000-a-week offer isn’t matched

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star David De Gea is set to leave the Red Devils this summer or next summer if his wage demands of £350,000-a-week aren’t met by the United hierarchy.

According to The Sun, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to meet David De Gea’s mammoth wage demands of £350,000-a-week, it’s understood that the Spaniard will leave United this summer if the the Red Devils hierarchy fail to match the Parisians offer.

The French giants are looking to find a long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon – the legendary stopper is 41 years old. With De Gea’s contract negotiations with United at a deadlock according to the report, the Red Devils may have to accept an offer from PSG this summer in order to save themselves from losing the star on a free next summer – when De Gea’s contract expires.

It’s understood that the Ligue 1 champions are willing to test United’s resolve with a £60m bid, United fans won’t like to hear it but it may be best for them to accept this offer. Otherwise, they’ll be gambling on the club to make a dramatic U-turn and meet the star’s demands – which is just too big of a risk to take.

david-de-gea

David de Gea eyeing the exit door at Old Trafford?

De Gea would be a massive loss for United, the Spaniard has come on leaps and bounds since he joined as a fresh-faced youngster, establishing himself as one of the best stoppers in the world during his time at United.

United fans wouldn’t forgive the club if they were to lose a player of De Gea’s calibre over a failure to meet his wage demands.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories David de Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thomas Tuchel