Manchester United star David De Gea is set to leave the Red Devils this summer or next summer if his wage demands of £350,000-a-week aren’t met by the United hierarchy.

According to The Sun, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to meet David De Gea’s mammoth wage demands of £350,000-a-week, it’s understood that the Spaniard will leave United this summer if the the Red Devils hierarchy fail to match the Parisians offer.

The French giants are looking to find a long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon – the legendary stopper is 41 years old. With De Gea’s contract negotiations with United at a deadlock according to the report, the Red Devils may have to accept an offer from PSG this summer in order to save themselves from losing the star on a free next summer – when De Gea’s contract expires.

It’s understood that the Ligue 1 champions are willing to test United’s resolve with a £60m bid, United fans won’t like to hear it but it may be best for them to accept this offer. Otherwise, they’ll be gambling on the club to make a dramatic U-turn and meet the star’s demands – which is just too big of a risk to take.

De Gea would be a massive loss for United, the Spaniard has come on leaps and bounds since he joined as a fresh-faced youngster, establishing himself as one of the best stoppers in the world during his time at United.

United fans wouldn’t forgive the club if they were to lose a player of De Gea’s calibre over a failure to meet his wage demands.