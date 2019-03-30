Emiliano Sala’s pilot had condition which meant he ‘wasn’t licensed to fly at night’

After the tragic passing of Emiliano Sala earlier this year, it has been reported that his pilot, David Ibbotson, was not licensed to fly at night.

Sala and Ibbotson died after the plane that they were travelling in from France to Cardiff went missing during the night on January 21.

SEE MORE: Cardiff City plan to tell FIFA that Emiliano Sala deal became ‘null and void’ once he died

The wreckage of the plane was found two weeks later in the English Channel, with Sala’s body found and identified but Ibbotson’s body tragically hasn’t been found yet.

According to BBC Wales, question marks are being raised over whether or not the pair should have even been travelling at that time of the day as it’s reported that Ibbotson was colour blind, a condition which ‘doesn’t allow pilots to fly at night’.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch are still in the process of putting together a complete and comprehensive report on the incident, and so it remains to be seen how this now affects things moving forward.

Naturally, we shouldn’t lose sight of the tragedy that unfolded with the two men losing their lives, but it’s certainly the job of those investigating to discover such details to formulate how the tragic event played out.

Until their findings are complete, it’s a matter that is still being investigated and needs a full picture before making further judgements.