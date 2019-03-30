Napoli talisman Lorenzo Insigne will reportedly undergo further tests on a muscle injury on Saturday, with fears he could miss the Europa League tie with Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti’s side so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Having missed the win over Udinese prior to the international break due to a muscular problem, Corriere dello Sport note that the Italian international suffered a relapse this week which in turn certainly rules him out against Roma this weekend.

However, perhaps an even bigger concern for the Partenopei is that it’s even suggested that he could miss both legs of the quarter-final tie with Arsenal in the Europa League depending on the severity of the problem, as Napoli now face an anxious wait for results of an ultrasound scan on Saturday.

Naturally, they will be desperate for positive news which limits the length of his absence, with games against Empoli and Genoa to follow Sunday’s trip to the Italian capital as they hope to hold on to second spot in Serie A and perhaps even try to put some pressure on Juventus.

Nevertheless, with that fear of missing both legs against Arsenal, with the first meeting taking place on April 11 at the Emirates before the return leg in Naples on April 18, that would be a pretty significant spell on the sidelines.

Ancelotti has other quality options in attack with the likes of Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, but ultimately Insigne has been vital for them again this season and so it will be a blow if he is forced to miss out on the showdown with Arsenal.