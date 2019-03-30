Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly received positive news on the injury front ahead of his side’s clash with Watford on Saturday afternoon.

It will be the first game since the Norwegian tactician was officially confirmed as permanent boss after an impressive stint as interim manager saw him win 14 of his 19 games in charge.

Further, it comes after back-to-back defeats prior to the international break, and so the Red Devils will undoubtedly be desperate to get back to winning ways.

They’ve been handed a major boost in their attempt to do so, as the Manchester Evening News report that Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic have all been included in the provisional squad to face Watford, with the entire squad noted below.

All five players in question struggled with injuries during the break, and so Solskjaer will be delighted to potentially have them back at his disposal as soon as this weekend with a difficult task ahead at Old Trafford.

However, as noted by the club’s official site, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia remain out of contention, as per Solskjaer, but the return of the names above will undoubtedly outweigh the disappointment of that trio being absent.

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are also specifically mentioned in that report as potential doubts, and it seems only the latter will be available for Saturday’s encounter.

Man Utd sit in fifth place in the Premier League table with eight games to go, but they’re just two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, with Tottenham only a point further ahead.

In turn, qualification for the Champions League is certainly within their reach, and they’ll know that they can’t afford to slip up against Watford this weekend as they try to now build real momentum after the Solskjaer announcement during the week.

Confirmed United squad members via MEN.

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford.