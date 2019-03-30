Manchester United manage this feat for first time since 2012/13 season following fine Rashford goal vs Watford

Man United took the lead against Watford at Old Trafford this afternoon, as the Red Devils look to continue their fine run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have won nearly all of their games under Solskjaer since the Norwegian’s arrival, and it looks like they could be well on their way to adding yet another win to his record following their first half against Watford.

United went into half time against Watford with a one-goal lead thanks to forward Marcus Rashford, who finished off a fine counter-attacking goal midway through the first half.

In doing this, Rashford has now managed to clock up 10 Premier League goals this season, something that has seen the club achieve an impressive feat for the first time in six years.

According to Opta, United now have three players on 10+ league goals this season, a feat they haven’t managed to achieve since the 2012/13 campaign.

3 – Man Utd have had three players score 10+ Premier League goals in 2018-19 (Rashford, Lukaku, Pogba) – the first time they have achieved this feat since 2012-13 (Hernandez, Rooney, van Persie). Trio. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2019

United have been one of the most form teams in Europe since Solskjaer was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho back in September.

And it seems like the Norwegian has finally got United’s players firing on all fronts again if this report is anything to go off…