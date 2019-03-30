Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocks the sale of these two key Man United stars

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club not to sell either Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford this summer as they are crucial to his plans.

The Norwegian tactician was appointed as permanent manager this week, and so he’ll undoubtedly play a key role this summer in strengthening the squad.

Having led Man United to 14 wins in his 19 games in charge, Solskjaer has undoubtedly done plenty to deserve the job on a full-time basis, but it will all be pretty new to him in terms of the likely hefty budget that he’ll have and the pressure of building for the long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, he has already made a big decision as it’s claimed that he has ordered the Man United hierarchy to not sell either Rashford or Pogba in light of interest from Real Madrid in the duo.

“They are vital for our future,” he is quoted as saying.

Given the pair have been hugely influential in United’s resurgence since Solskjaer stepped in to replace Jose Mourinho in December, it would make sense for him to stress the importance of keeping them at the club moving forward.

Pogba has been back to near his best on a consistent basis in recent months, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the 13 Premier League games that Solskjaer has overseen.

As for Rashford, he has bagged six goals in those 13 outings, and so they both seemingly have major roles to play for Man United moving forward under Solskjaer.

Naturally, the former Molde boss will want to build around them this summer rather than having to try and replace them with other areas of the squad also in need of being addressed, and so that could result in a transfer blow for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid.